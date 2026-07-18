Iran’s reported shift toward using cruise missiles against commercial vessels has made the Persian Gulf conflict deadlier for civilian shipping, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper said at least three seafarers were killed and more than a dozen injured over the past week, bringing the total number of commercial sailors killed since the war began to at least 17, according to the International Maritime Organization. It also reported that Strait of Hormuz traffic fell to eight transits on Thursday, down from about 30 a day the previous week.