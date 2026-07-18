Iranian activist Motahare Goonei criticized an anti-war statement signed by several Iranian figures, accusing them of ignoring what she described as years of repression and executions in Iran.

In a post on X, Goonei said millions of Iranians openly oppose the Islamic Republic and accused the signatories of remaining silent before calling for an end to war. She also criticized the statement for not mentioning what she called decades of the government’s “warmongering” and for calling for a referendum based on “the will of the people” under the current system.