The US State Department warned Americans worldwide on Saturday to “exercise increased caution” amid the ongoing Middle East war, citing potential security risks, flight disruptions and attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities.

“We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments,” the advisory said. “The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution.”

The advisory said groups supportive of Iran may target US interests or locations associated with the United States and Americans around the world, while warning that US diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including those outside the Middle East.