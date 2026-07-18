Iran moves 12 death row inmates to solitary, activist says
Iran moved 12 death row inmates to solitary confinement, raising concerns they could face imminent execution, human rights activist Sepideh Gholian said on Saturday.
Gholian said in a post on X that internet access in Iran could be cut off again at any moment, prompting her to publish the names of the prisoners and urge people to repeat the names.
Gholian identified the prisoners as Alireza Sepahi, Abolfazl Sepahi, Alireza Raeisi, Faeghe Hosseini, Golmohammad Mohammadi, Amirhossein Safari, Amirhossein Maleki, Ali Dashti, Amirhossein Ebrahimi Analoujeh, Shervin Bagherian, Erfan Esfandiyari and Abolfazl Ebrahimi. She said Alireza Sepahi had been sentenced to four death sentences, Abolfazl Sepahi to three, and Golmohammad Mohammadi and Faeqe Hosseini to two each, while the remaining prisoners had received one death sentence each.