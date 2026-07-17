Missile hits traffic control tower on Larak Island - report
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency said on Friday a missile struck a maritime traffic control tower on Larak Island in the Persian Gulf.
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency said on Friday a missile struck a maritime traffic control tower on Larak Island in the Persian Gulf.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday an emergency siren had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday it stopped four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in an operation involving missiles and drones.
The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the vessels were “supported by US military” and were halted during a combined missile and drone operation.
The force warned vessel owners against what it described as “baseless US military support” and urged them to follow its warnings and notices.
Several US service members were injured in Iranian attacks on at least two Jordanian military bases this week, according to multiple US officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.
No deaths have been reported among US or Jordanian personnel, and the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, the report said.
US officials said Iranian strikes hit facilities used by American forces in Jordan. US warplanes frequently operate from Jordanian military installations, the report added.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Friday welcomed the UK’s decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya under its National Security Act, saying the move would help promote accountability.
“The United States welcomes the United Kingdom’s action to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya under its new National Security Act. Iran’s attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, and intimidate in the United States, UK, and across the globe are deplorable and undermine national sovereignty and international norms. We will continue to work closely with partners to promote accountability for Iran-backed terrorism around the globe,” Piggot posted on X.
Kuwait’s military intercepted several ballistic missiles and drones on Friday as Iranian attacks targeted army facilities, camps and civilian infrastructure across Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said several Kuwaiti Land Force personnel were injured and were in stable condition.
He said a power and water desalination station was also hit, causing a fire and damaging the facility and electricity generation units. Falling debris caused material damage in several locations, but no additional casualties were reported.