The billboard, most prominent in Tehran, is controlled by the IRGC-linked Owj Arts and Media Organization and is frequently used to project messages aligned with Iran’s hardline establishment.

Its English slogan reads, "Who is D nexT one?", with the unusual capitalization of the letters "D" and "T" appearing to reference Donald Trump.

State-run IRNA said the billboard was installed following Graham’s death, describing him as one of the most anti-Iran politicians in the United States.

Some conservative voices in Iran portrayed Graham’s death as divine punishment for what they see as his persistent pursuit of war against the country.

The billboard claims no responsibility for the senator’s death, but the wording appears to suggest that those pushing for a downfall of the Islamic Republic could have a similar fate.

Graham died on July 11 after what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. US media reported that emergency personnel had responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Capitol Hill home.

In recent months, Graham had become a prominent supporter of Iran’s opposition movement. At a Munich gathering, he called for a “free Iran” and said he chose “the Iranian people over the murderous ayatollah,” as he waved the country’s pre-Islamic Republic flag.

Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi described Graham as a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people,” saying his support for what he called Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution had earned him the nickname “Uncle Lindsey” among some Iranians.

At the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mourners carried placards showing US President Donald Trump, Graham, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and activist Laura Loomer with red crosshairs over their faces and warnings including: “Sooner or later, your heads will roll.”

Other placards featured Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson, Foundation for Defense of Democracies chief Mark Dubowitz and investor Peter Thiel. Mourners also displayed a $100 million bounty for Trump and chanted calls for his killing.

In a similar message, another Tehran mural depicted Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in a red “sea of revenge,” the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.

“You will drown in the sea of the Iranian nation’s revenge,” the mural read in Persian and English.

Separately, Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, called for attacks on US leaders and for treaties to be ignored in retaliation for what he described as “ongoing assassinations and expanding sanctions.”

Since the US killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, through the 12-day Iran-Israel war in 2025 and the latest US and Israeli attacks in 2026 that killed 52 senior Iranian military, security and intelligence officials, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly vowed revenge.

Much of that rhetoric, however, has so far taken the form of billboards, murals, funeral displays and public threats.