No meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been scheduled despite reports that Netanyahu planned to visit Washington, Axios reported Thursday, citing White House officials.

One official said Netanyahu appeared to be “trying to will a meeting into existence,” while another said Trump was angered by Netanyahu’s public criticism of a planned US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

Axios said the episode reflected growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu and increasing frustration in Washington with the Israeli leader.