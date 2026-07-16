A senior adviser to Iran's parliamentary research center said on Thursday that Tehran could pursue negotiations with the United States while remaining prepared for war, arguing that diplomacy and military readiness were not mutually exclusive.

"If national interests can be secured through non-military means, no one prefers war to negotiations," Mohammadreza Talebinejad said in remarks carried by state news agency IRNA. "One can pursue negotiations with dignity while simultaneously being prepared for war."

Talebinejad criticized opponents of negotiations, saying they had no practical alternative beyond calling for war, and urged political factions not to undermine officials involved in diplomacy.