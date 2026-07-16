The tanker Belma had transported at least 38 million barrels of Iranian crude oil before being disabled by the US forces in the Middle East, TankerTrackers said on Thursday.

"Based on our tracking over the years, BELMA (9289491) has transported at least 38 million barrels of Iranian crude oil. A proper cash cow," the vessel-tracking firm wrote on X.

Earlier, US Central Command said a US aircraft disabled the Curaçao-flagged tanker with Hellfire missiles after the vessel ignored repeated warnings while sailing toward Iran’s Kharg Island in an attempt to breach the US blockade.