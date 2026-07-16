Bahrain's military said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom, accusing Tehran of continuing what it called a campaign of attacks against civilians.

The Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems had intercepted the projectiles and that all military units remained on the highest level of readiness to defend the country.

It urged the public to stay away from suspicious objects that could be remnants of the attacks and report them to the authorities.

The military said targeting civilians and private property with missiles and drones constituted a violation of international humanitarian law.