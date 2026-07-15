An Israeli soldier performing mandatory military service was sentenced to five years in prison for carrying out espionage tasks on behalf of Iran, the Times of Israel reported on Wednesday, citing the Israeli military.

The soldier was convicted by a military court of contact with a foreign agent and delivering information liable to benefit the enemy following a joint investigation by the Military Police, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency.

According to the military, the soldier was first contacted on Telegram in 2025 by several individuals offering paid work. One of them was later identified as an Iranian handler, who offered him money in exchange for carrying out photography assignments.

Investigators said he sent the handler two videos showing missile interceptions filmed from civilian locations during the June 2025 war with Iran and was paid for one of them. He also forwarded several publicly available online videos, including footage of a missile impact.

The Israeli military said the soldier eventually severed contact with the Iranian handler after becoming alarmed by the exchanges. He informed a member of his unit about the communications and was arrested by Shin Bet the following day.