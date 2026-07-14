Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran’s leaders on Tuesday that any renewed attack on Israel would draw a stronger response than before.

“Do not count on there being calm if you attack us,” Netanyahu said in a conference in the Negev city of Dimona. “Do not count on this being a repeat. Because it will not be a repeat.”

“The last one was powerful enough. This will be something different, more powerful,” he added.

Netanyahu said the days when Israel could be attacked without responding “twice as hard” were over.