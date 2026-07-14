Iran targeted seven commercial ships in past week, CENTCOM commander says
US Central Command said on Tuesday that Iran targeted seven commercial ships over the past week, resulting in nearly a dozen civilian crew members being killed, missing, or injured.
In a post on X, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Iranian forces also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Persian Gulf countries, adding that US forces were holding Iran accountable for what he described as “unwarranted aggression” that endangers civilians.