Negotiations and agreements with the US have failed and Iran should not become attached to diplomacy, Iranian lawmaker Ali Khezrian said in an interview with state television, adding that Washington only understands "the language of force."

Khezrian said negotiators should not turn talks and agreements into an ideological or personal matter, adding that their efforts had not produced results and accusing the US of failing to honor commitments.

"Do not look at negotiations in a biased way; the enemy understands the language of force," he said.