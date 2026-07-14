US freezes over $130 million in Iran-linked crypto wallets, Bessent says
The US Treasury froze more than $130 million in cryptocurrency wallets linked to Iran’s central bank as part of efforts to disrupt Tehran’s illicit financial activities, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday.
“US Treasury is committed to disrupting and degrading Iran’s illicit financial activities, including its abuse of digital assets. Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned multiple wallets tied to the Central Bank of Iran, resulting in the freeze of over $130 million,” he posted on X. “We will continue to aggressively follow the money and deny the Iranian regime access to the proceeds of its illicit revenue schemes.”