Iran will not be the first side to request negotiations with Washington after US actions disrupted the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on state-run television on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi said he told a European foreign ministry official in a phone call that Iran had not left the negotiating table and that it was the US that disrupted the process through its actions.

“Any assumption that increased pressure or military action could force Iran to seek talks was a mistake, as Tehran would not change its position on the Strait of Hormuz or ease restrictions it has imposed there,” Gharibabadi said. "We will never request negotiations with the US.”