The future of the US-Iraq relationship should center on investment, trade and economic opportunity rather than security alone, US Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy Tom Barrack said on X on Tuesday after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House.

“Under Trump’s bold leadership, today’s meeting with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi marks a turning point. The future of the US-Iraq relationship lies in investment, trade, and economic opportunity—not just security. At the heart of the Middle East, Iraq is uniquely positioned to connect the region through deeper integration with the GCC, Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Caucuses,” he said. “New pipelines for energy, new roads to progress. A more prosperous Iraq means a more stable region—and exclusive opportunities for American business.”