The United States is shutting down the financial infrastructure of a network tied to Ali Shamkhani because it enables Iran to threaten US national security and global shipping, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X on Tuesday.

“The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines. Treasury is shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” Bessent said.