A source close to Iran’s negotiating team denied media reports that Tehran and Washington were preparing to hold a new round of talks next week, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.

The source told Fars that claims about finalized preparations for talks in Islamabad and continued technical discussions next week were false and had no factual basis.

The source added that any developments in the negotiation process would be announced only through official channels of the Islamic Republic.

"No negotiations will be held until the Trump administration fulfills its commitments," said Mohammad Marandi, a member of the Islamic Republic’s delegation in Islamabad talks.