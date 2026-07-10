Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Friday that negotiations with the United States should be conducted only by those prepared for war, warning that Tehran would respond if Washington violated its understanding with Iran.

Speaking during a meeting with Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker Ahmad Muzani, Ghalibaf said he had told the US vice president during negotiations that Tehran had no trust in Washington.

Ghalibaf said Iran had never abandoned its defense preparedness and would stand firmly against the United States if it betrayed the agreement.

He said the United States, Israel and NATO had failed to force Iran into surrender during the recent war, adding that the conflict would not end with Iran giving in.