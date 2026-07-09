Iran’s embassy in Turkey rejected NATO claims about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program as “baseless, politically motivated and unacceptable,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.

The embassy said Tehran had played a “responsible” role in preserving maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and accused the United States and other “extra-regional actors” of being the main source of insecurity in the region.

It also said Iran’s nuclear program was entirely peaceful.