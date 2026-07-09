Konarak naval site attacked in two waves by warplanes, official confirms
The governor of Konarak in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province said a naval military area in the city was targeted in two waves of airstrikes by fighter jets.
The governor of Konarak in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province said a naval military area in the city was targeted in two waves of airstrikes by fighter jets.
Iran’s embassy in Turkey rejected NATO claims about freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program as “baseless, politically motivated and unacceptable,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.
The embassy said Tehran had played a “responsible” role in preserving maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and accused the United States and other “extra-regional actors” of being the main source of insecurity in the region.
It also said Iran’s nuclear program was entirely peaceful.
A senior official in Iran’s southern Bushehr province said explosions heard in the city on Thursday were caused by air defense fire against US drones, while a military site on the outskirts of Bushehr was also struck by what he called a “US-Israeli” projectile.
He added that no casualties had been reported so far from the strike on the military site.
The deputy governor for political and security affairs said the “timely response” of air defenses prevented enemy drones from carrying out an attack.
Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi on Thursday marked six months since the January 8–9 protests, urging the international community not to let negotiations with Tehran overshadow the killing of tens of thousands of demonstrators.
He also argued that a free Iran would end the nuclear threat and secure lasting peace in the region.
Iranian state television said the funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will conclude in Mashhad with a funeral prayer led by Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, a 101-year-old Shiite cleric known for his hardline views and close alignment with the Islamic Republic’s political establishment.
Nouri Hamedani is one of Iran’s senior Shiite marjas and has long been associated with conservative and pro-regime positions.
His role in leading the prayers renews attention on the continued absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from the funeral ceremonies.
Mojtaba Khamenei, who was named successor to his father, has not appeared in public since his appointment, and no audio message from him has been released.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday the military was “alert and prepared for the resumption of the campaign” in Iran and ready to carry out “blue-and-white” (independent Israeli) strikes there “even for a third time.”
“If we need to return, we will return with even greater force,” Katz said.
Katz said the military was prepared to “regain air superiority” in Iran and carry out strikes to remove threats.
Katz said he had warned former supreme leader Ali Khamenei that Israel’s “long arm” would reach Iran if it tried to harm Israel.
“Exactly a year ago, I sent a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei and the group of ayatollahs in Iran, that Israel’s long arm will catch up with them in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and wherever if they try to harm Israel,” Katz said.
“About four months ago, we returned to operating in the skies of Iran; we eliminated many of the regime’s seniors, and in the historic opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion, we eliminated Ali Khamenei and severely wounded his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei,” he added.