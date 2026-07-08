US strikes on Iran expected to be bigger than Tuesday’s - Reuters
Ongoing US strikes against Iran are expected to be bigger than those carried out Tuesday, Reuters reported citing a US official.
Ongoing US strikes against Iran are expected to be bigger than those carried out Tuesday, Reuters reported citing a US official.
The strangest feeling in Tehran today is not fear or even despair. It is the sense that the fate of our country is being decided everywhere except by the people who live in it.
We watch as others decide whether there will be war or peace, confrontation or diplomacy, isolation or some grand bargain. We analyse statements, follow rumours and wait for signals from politicians and commanders.
But somewhere along the way, ordinary Iranians seem to have disappeared from the conversation.
Earlier this week, the familiar cycle began again: attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, US retaliation and then President Trump declaring that the agreement meant to end the crisis was dead. The same Iranian leaders he had called reasonable enough to negotiate with were suddenly “crazy” and “dishonourable.”
Watching from Tehran, it is difficult to know what we are supposed to make of it all. We can only wait to find out what happens next.
The city itself has returned to something resembling normal life. It is not the Tehran of the war, when streets emptied and every sound carried a threat. Cafes and restaurants are open again. People go to work, sit in traffic, pick up and put back fruit they can no longer afford—and, of course, curse those they blame for making life so miserable.
But beneath that return of noise is a strange numbness.
Before the war, some politicians at least spoke about listening to society. Few people believed them, but the language existed: reconciliation, reform, understanding people’s anger. Now even the performance has disappeared.
The same state that can negotiate with those it describes as enemies seems unable or unwilling to begin any meaningful conversation with its own society.
The contrast was visible after Khamenei’s death. The state showed how quickly and effectively it could mobilise when it wanted to: streets filled, ceremonies organised, a national moment of mourning created.
But many families whose children were killed during the January protests were denied something far simpler: the ability to grieve freely, to hold funerals without pressure, to mourn without fear.
It all might have been easier if the outside world offered a different answer. But it rarely does.
President Trump says his goal is denuclearisation. That’s it. Governments obviously pursue interests, not justice. But for those of us living with the consequences, it is another reminder that Iran is often discussed as a problem to solve rather than a society of millions trying to breathe.
So it can feel as if there is no one to trust and no one truly listening. The collective anger has turned into something closer to disbelief and despair. Maybe that is why Tehran looks the way it does now. Not defeated, not dead, not even quiet. Just tired.
People continue because they have no choice. They already protested in 2022. They protested again in January. They risked prison, bullets and death. There is no obvious next step that has not already been tried.
So life goes on, but with very few plans. Nobody knows what tomorrow looks like.
We have not given up on our country. We’re just coping with the realisation that everyone else seems to have a say in its future before we do.
US Central Command said it had begun additional strikes against Iran on the orders of President Donald Trump, saying the operation was aimed at degrading Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said the United States was holding Iran accountable for what it called “recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews” navigating the vital waterway.
The statement comes after a series of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.
The global economy has been broadly resilient to the shock from the war in the Middle East, the heads of four major international agencies said Wednesday, while warning that uncertainty remains high and energy markets and goods transit are still under strain.
The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group and World Trade Organization reiterated the need for progress toward resolving the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
“Uncertainty remains high, and the impacts of the war could linger. Energy markets and transit of goods are still facing strains,” they said in a joint statement.
Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi accused the Islamic Republic of using days-long state funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to project legitimacy and drown out what he called the real voice of the Iranian people.
“The Islamic Republic is trying to hide the real voice of the Iranian people amid the noise of state ceremonies for an innate criminal and one of the most hated rulers in Iran’s history,” Pahlavi said.
He said a “worn-out, rotten and declining regime” was trying to create a false image of legitimacy through staged displays, propaganda and heavy spending from public funds.
Pahlavi said the “truth of Iran” lay with those who had given their lives for the country’s freedom, and urged support for the families of those killed.
“History has shown time and again that no power can forever silence the will of a united nation that has risen up for liberation and to build a better future,” he said.
US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that if Iran “shoots at ships” in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military would respond.
“If they shoot at ships, we’re going to knock the hell out of them. And it’s that simple,” Vance said at an event in Milwaukee.
Vance said any attempt by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz would also trigger a US military response, warning that strikes would continue “until they open up that lane and stop shooting at ships.”