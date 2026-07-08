Iran’s hardline Kayhan daily on Wednesday called for US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be killed, saying revenge for the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei should be declared openly.

The newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by the office of the Supreme Leader, called continued talks with the United States “shameful,” saying, “Negotiations are meaningless when they have assassinated our Imam and are still threatening us.”

It said Trump and Netanyahu “must not stay alive” and added that more than $100 million had been raised by people as a reward for anyone who kills the US president.

The daily called attacks on US military bases, embassies and companies worldwide the only way to “restore balance.”