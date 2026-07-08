US Central Command said it had begun additional strikes against Iran on the orders of President Donald Trump, saying the operation was aimed at degrading Tehran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the United States was holding Iran accountable for what it called “recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews” navigating the vital waterway.

The statement comes after a series of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.