The Muslim World League on Wednesday strongly condemned Iran’s targeting of Qatari and Saudi vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such attacks threaten regional security and violate religious values.

Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said Iran’s attacks were part of repeated “criminal practices that violate religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.”

The group called on Iran to immediately stop actions that threaten regional security, international navigation and energy supplies.

It also expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Qatar in measures taken to protect their security, ships and national interests.