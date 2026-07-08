Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that US strikes in Iran’s southern coast were a flagrant violation of a memorandum of understanding with Washington.

It also cited Washington’s decision to revoke a license allowing Iran to sell oil, and what it called violations of Iranian arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, and continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon as actions that had made parts of the memorandum ineffective.

The ministry warned neighboring countries on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf against allowing their territory to be used for attacks in Iran, saying any cooperation would amount to complicity.

It said Iran’s armed forces would respond to “target the source and origin of aggression.”