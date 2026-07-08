Iran incapable of committing to de-escalation, UAE official says
Iran’s attacks on Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and repeated attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait showed Tehran was incapable of committing to de-escalation, said the adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Anwar Gargash said the attacks were a clear sign that Iran had not met the requirements for “turning the page on war.”
He added in a post on X that countries in the region could not remain targets of “Iran’s wavering between the logic of escalation and the path of reason, stability and peace.”