Iran’s attacks on Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and repeated attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait showed Tehran was incapable of committing to de-escalation, said the adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Anwar Gargash said the attacks were a clear sign that Iran had not met the requirements for “turning the page on war.”

He added in a post on X that countries in the region could not remain targets of “Iran’s wavering between the logic of escalation and the path of reason, stability and peace.”