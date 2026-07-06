Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi, in an address to the Dutch parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday, called for supporting the Iranian people’s struggle for democracy, describing it as an investment in the security of the Netherlands and the stability of Europe.

Pahlavi said a democratic Iran would end support for terrorism, stop supplying equipment to Russia’s war machine, help stabilize the region and become a partner for Europe in trade and investment.

“The Islamic Republic is no longer merely a challenge in the Middle East; it has become a threat to Europe and the world,” Pahlavi said, according to a copy of his speech published by his press office.

“Supporting the people of Iran is not merely a humanitarian gesture toward a distant country; it is an investment in the security of the Netherlands, the stability of Europe and a Middle East that exports trade, cooperation and prosperity instead of terrorism, instability and waves of refugees,” he said.