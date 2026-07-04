Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it “pledged with God” to continue following the ideals of its “martyrs” and what it described as the path of the “martyred leader of the nation,” in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

"We of the IRGC Navy and the Guardians of the Strategic Strait of Hormuz pledge to our God that, by following the ideals of the martyr-saints, we will powerfully continue the path of the martyred Leader of the Community, and we hold firm hope that divine vengeance against terrorist America and the illegitimate Zionist regime is not far off, and the banner of truth will remain raised by His righteous successor," the post said.