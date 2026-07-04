An Iranian media figure, Amir Sayyah on Saturday appeared to question messaging around Iran’s nuclear negotiations with the United States and internal decision-making in remarks shown in a video published on X.

In the video, Sayyah described Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as “courageous like his father” and praised Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for his record, but suggested that some members of the Supreme National Security Council are “not fighters” and may be inclined to “concede right away,” adding that policy decisions should take into account both “what we know and what we do not know.”