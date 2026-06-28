The renewed violence added pressure to a fragile truce and efforts under the interim accord to reach a final agreement within 60 days.

Attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its navy and air forces launched missile and drone operations against US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain, after accusing Washington of violating the ceasefire.

The IRGC said the US strikes “will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes.” The IRGC navy command also warned that US bases in the region “will experience hell in the coming days.”

A US official told Reuters there were no reported US casualties or major damage to US sites in the Middle East, though the situation was still unfolding. CBS News separately reported, citing a US official, that no Iranian drones or missiles launched at US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait on Saturday night reached their targets.

Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles with no damage or casualties, while Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian attacks and that a residential building in Muharraq province was damaged, also with no casualties reported.

Qatar separately said one of its nationals died after sustaining shrapnel injuries aboard a vessel that had gone missing on Saturday.

A second person was injured in the incident, which Qatar’s interior ministry attributed to “military operations in the area” without giving a location or apportioning blame.

US strikes, Hormuz tensions

US Central Command said its latest strikes followed an Iranian drone attack on the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz and targeted Iranian surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities.

President Donald Trump threatened further military action if Iran failed to comply with the interim accord.

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” Trump said on Truth Social. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington would keep targeting Iranian military infrastructure if Tehran threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If the Iranian regime thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response, or our bases without a response, they’re sadly mistaken,” Waltz told Fox News Sunday.

Waltz said the United States would “continue to, militarily, if needed, take down their infrastructure” used to “illegally control an international waterway,” while adding that Trump would “always give diplomacy a chance.”

Iranian officials insisted Tehran would retain control over maritime arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in Baghdad that Iran alone was responsible for managing and fully reopening maritime traffic in the strait under recent understandings, warning that outside intervention would complicate conditions, delay a return to normal traffic and increase tensions.

Iranian lawmakers also warned that the strait would not return to its pre-war state. Ebrahim Azizi, head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said foreign vessels must use routes designated by Iran’s armed forces and would not be allowed to use any other path.

Attacks draw widening condemnation

Saudi Arabia said the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain also targeted maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Qatar called the attacks a breach of Kuwaiti and Bahraini sovereignty, Jordan said they threatened regional security, and Oman urged restraint and diplomacy.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and in the Strait of Hormuz, saying they were putting civilian lives at risk and curtailing freedom of navigation.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that further escalation could jeopardize diplomatic understandings and reaffirming Italy’s commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Iran talks stall

The latest attacks followed a 14-point memorandum of understanding meant to halt fighting that began on February 28, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow talks to proceed on issues including Iran’s nuclear program.

The renewed attacks appeared to complicate efforts under the interim accord to reach a final agreement within 60 days.

US-Iran nuclear talks expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland have been stalled amid recent hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Al Arabiya reported, citing a US official, that technical talks with Iran were proceeding according to the set schedule. Al Jazeera also reported, citing a senior US official, that technical talks on implementing the memorandum of understanding with Iran remained scheduled for the coming days.

Mehdi Fazaeili, member of ⁠the Office of Preservation ‌and ​Publication of the Works of ​Iran’s Supreme ⁠Leader told state ‌TV on Sunday that Tehran had not taken part in technical talks slated for Sunday due to recent attacks ​on the country ‌and unfulfilled conditions of the memorandum of understanding with the United States.

"For ​example one of the ‌reasons is checking if ​we have access to the unfrozen funds, ​if there is no access then this condition has not been fulfilled," Fazaeili said.