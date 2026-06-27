Authorities are considering holding slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral procession airborne to reduce crowding and improve security, the governor of Razavi Khorasan province said on Saturday.
Gholamhossein Mozaffari said the proposal, put forward by the provincial security council, was likely to be implemented because it would ease crowd management and provide safer conditions.
Officials have announced that Khamenei is due to be buried in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9.
Ali Khamenei’s representative to the Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that the force would never reconcile with the United States and remained committed to Israel’s destruction.
Abdollah Haji-Sadeghi said any negotiations with Washington would not aim at peace or friendship, citing religious grounds for hostility.
The Guards view US power as harmful to the Muslim world and consider fighting it a permanent duty, Haji-Sadeghi said.
Egypt and Jordan condemned Iran's drone attack on Bahrain on Saturday, expressing support for the kingdom and warning of its impact on regional security.
Egypt's foreign ministry said the attack violated Bahrain's sovereignty and threatened efforts to reduce regional tensions and strengthen peace. Jordan also slammed th attack, saying it breached international law and the UN Charter.
Both countries reaffirmed their full support for Bahrain and its efforts to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the Iranian drone attacks on Bahrain, saying they targeted civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.
Albudaiwi said the attacks came as international and regional efforts were underway to consolidate peace and security, and accused Tehran of trying to undermine efforts to contain the crisis.
He said the GCC fully supported all measures taken by Bahrain to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Iran said flights between the country and the United Arab Emirates would resume on July 1 after aviation authorities in both countries approved the route.
Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Majid Akhavan said Iranian and UAE aviation authorities had issued the necessary permits for flights to resume from July 1.
He said the route would initially be served by Iranian airlines, with other carriers expected to be added later following the necessary reviews.
Akhavan added that the resumption of flights on other international routes remained under review and subject to regulatory approvals.
Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said violations of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding would be met with a "swift and crushing" response.
In a post on X, Rezaei said the United States had violated the first clause of the memorandum by supporting "the actions of its proxy force in the region" and had breached the fifth clause through what he described as continued provocations in the Strait of Hormuz.
"The response to the violation of any clause of the memorandum will be swift and crushing," Rezaei wrote.