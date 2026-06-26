Iran, Oman customs chiefs propose joint committee to implement customs pact
Iranian and Omani customs chiefs have proposed forming a joint committee to implement a bilateral customs agreement aimed at expanding cooperation and facilitating trade, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.
Foroud Asgari, Iran’s deputy economy minister and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, held talks with Saeed bin Khamis al-Ghaithi, head of Oman’s Royal Customs, on the sidelines of the World Customs Organization meeting.
The two sides emphasized the need to operationalize an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs and discussed ways to broaden cooperation between the two countries’ customs authorities.