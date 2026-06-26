US President Donald Trump said Iran fired at least 4 one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement and saying US forces shot down 3 of them.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," he added.