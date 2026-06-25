Aday after Canada’s Foreign Ministry told Iran International it was not considering reopening its embassy in Tehran, Prime Minister Mark Carney called for broader diplomatic engagement with Iran, saying embassies do not amount to endorsement.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa after deadly earthquakes in Venezuela, Carney said diplomatic presence does not amount to political approval.

“Engagement is not endorsement,” he said, adding that embassies and consular services help governments respond faster in emergencies.

Carney said Canada had faced similar challenges during the war in Iran. “We’ve had to rely on allies and countries that also aren’t our natural allies to help us, particularly in Iran, to help get Canadians out."

His remarks come despite earlier comments by Canada’s Foreign Ministry to Iran International that Ottawa’s policy toward Tehran had not changed.

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