Iran culture minister warns against 'legitimizing Trump narrative in talks'
Iran’s Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi said on Wednesday US President Donald Trump is continuing the same behavior in the current diplomatic phase as during the recent conflict and urged caution against amplifying his messaging.
"Trump became a boy who cried wolf during the war, with contradictory claims, false information, and repeated exaggerations of victory. Now, in the period of negotiations, he is doing the same thing, and we must be careful not to align with his narrative-building and not give him credibility inside the country," Salehi posted on X.