Former Iranian vice president Mohammad Ali Abtahi said on Wednesday oil is expected to be sold at full price under the recent memorandum of understanding and that revenues would go directly to the public without intermediaries.

Abtahi said opposition to the agreement may be linked to the loss of income for those involved in oil-trading networks under sanctions.

"We had nearly ten years of oil sanctions. Oil network intermediaries took heavy losses to bypass the sanctions in order to bring only a small amount of oil revenue into the treasury. Countries that did not comply with the sanctions drove our oil prices down and bought it cheaply," Abtahi posted on X.

"Now, for the first time after the recent agreement, oil is expected to be sold at market price, with the money going directly into people’s pockets without intermediaries. Could this unprecedented attack on the agreement possibly be related to the cutting off of this source of income?" he added.