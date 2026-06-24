Tehran accuses US of trying to reinterpret war-ending MoU
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman accused US officials of making contradictory statements about the memorandum to end the war, saying Washington’s remarks would only deepen Iranian mistrust and recall previous broken commitments.
The spokesman said on X that Iran had entered the diplomatic process in good faith despite what he called a long record of US dishonesty toward Iran, and had signed the war-ending MoU while remaining alert to “the experience of the past five decades,” especially developments over the past year and a half.
“Contradictory statements by US officials about the memorandum to end the imposed war will not reduce Iranians’ accumulated mistrust, and will only recall previous broken commitments.”
“The US governing establishment must bear in mind that the principle of ‘commitment for commitment’ requires both sides to fulfill their obligations and avoid interpretations that completely contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding.”