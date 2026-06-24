Iran, Arab states to hold talks on future of Hormuz – Reuters
Iran, Arab states and Iraq are preparing talks on the future operation of the Strait of Hormuz, including possible Iranian proposals for environmental, navigation and security fees, a diplomat briefed on the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday.
The talks are separate from US-Iran peace negotiations and arrangements to clear mines from the waterway, the diplomat said.
The diplomat said Arab states were expected to oppose fees for ships passing through the strait, while Iran was expected to propose charges linked to environmental protection, navigation and security.
Qatar’s prime minister was in Muscat on Wednesday to begin the process with Oman, the diplomat said. The talks would involve Iran, Arab states and Iraq and focus on reopening the strait and its future operation.
Separate regional reconciliation talks between Iran and Arab states are also being planned in Riyadh, the diplomat said.