Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that security in the Middle East should be provided by countries in the region, as he traveled to Baku for a meeting of parliaments from Muslim-majority states.

"Security in the region must be provided by the countries of the region themselves," Ghalibaf said.

"No one’s security should depend on the insecurity of others," he added.

Ghalibaf was attending the 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states in Azerbaijan’s capital.

He said regional conditions had changed since the recent war and that the meeting would give Iran a chance to explain developments following the conflict.

"The resistance of the Iranian people showed that the era of imposing one’s will on independent nations has ended," Ghalibaf said, adding that this had drawn admiration internationally.