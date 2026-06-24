Airlines should continue to avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon despite a framework deal between Washington and Tehran, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Wednesday, warning that ceasefire violations remained possible.

EASA extended its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.

The agency said short-term violations of the US-Iran ceasefire remained possible, especially in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace.

It also cited the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as a risk to flights over Lebanon.

EASA urged airlines to take potential risks into account when flying in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.