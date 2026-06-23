The United States on Monday announced a sweeping sanctions waiver for Iran's energy sector, authorizing the sale of Iranian oil, allowing payments to Tehran in US dollars and opening the door for Iranian oil and petroleum products to be imported into the United States.
The move marks one of the most dramatic shifts in US policy toward Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and follows the recently signed US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented the measure as part of the administration's effort to implement the agreement while negotiations continue toward a broader settlement.
Under the waiver issued by the Treasury Department, Iran will be allowed to produce, sell and transport crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals through August 21 while negotiations continue.
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While much of Iran's political press focused on the diplomatic drama surrounding the latest round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland, several economic newspapers used Monday's coverage to highlight the country's deeper economic challenges and post-war uncertainties.
The talks ended with a joint statement from mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing a roadmap toward a final agreement within 60 days, alongside plans for further technical negotiations.
Iranian officials have also highlighted progress on the release of frozen assets and the possibility of expanded trade.
On Monday, Iran's central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati said funds released under the emerging agreement would not necessarily be limited to essential goods and could be used to purchase other non-sanctioned products.
Iranian newspapers largely divided along familiar lines, with hardline outlets portraying the talks as a test of national resolve and moderate publications emphasizing the potential economic benefits of diplomacy.
Economic outlets, by contrast, focused on questions of market stability, sanctions relief and the country's long-term structural problems.
The prominent economic daily Donyaye Eghtesad argued that "a 60-day diplomatic stopgap cannot solve deep-seated, post-war structural challenges."
Its editorial noted that "the diplomacy of the mattress in Switzerland cannot mask the reality that a 60-day roadmap is a temporary truce, not a permanent architecture."
It warned that markets had reacted with immediate volatility to the diplomatic developments, underscoring the risks of managing the economy through short-term political decisions.
Oil-export waivers may provide temporary liquidity, the paper argued, but cannot by themselves resolve deeper structural problems or restore long-term confidence.
Resistance versus relief
The dominant hardline narrative remained one of resistance rather than compromise.
Kayhan argued that Iran's temporary reinstatement of restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend had forced the United States "back to reality."
The newspaper wrote that the brief disruption "proved once again that the only language the Western front understands is the language of definitive leverage," adding that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's reported walkout from negotiations demonstrated that Iran "does not negotiate under the shadow of social media threats."
Javan urged negotiators to remain cautious, describing the 60-day roadmap as "a tactical pause forced upon the Americans by the operational readiness of our armed forces."
But moderate voices offered a markedly different assessment.
Shargh described the outcome of the talks as "a fragile but essential window of relief," noting that concrete oil and petrochemical waivers had, for the first time, been linked to a diplomatic timetable.
At the same time, it cautioned that "the shadow of Donald Trump's erratic, transactional approach to international relations looms large," urging negotiators to secure technical and economic guarantees before the current opportunity closes.
Etemad focused on the domestic economy, arguing that Iran "desperately requires the structural stability these sanctions waivers promise" and portraying the developments in Switzerland as evidence that a pragmatic diplomatic framework remains viable.
A partial agreement between the United States and Iran may be enough to help global trade return to a more normal footing, even without a comprehensive political settlement, the Financial Times argued in its Trade Secrets newsletter on Monday.
The paper said fears of a prolonged shock to global commerce have eased as oil prices remain well below the levels many analysts predicted during the conflict and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz gradually resumes.
The FT argued that while the emerging US-Iran understanding may fall short of a lasting peace agreement, even a limited arrangement could reduce uncertainty and help stabilize trade flows, energy markets and shipping routes in the months ahead.
Ultraconservative outlet Raja News says media affiliated with Mojtaba Khamenei has quietly corrected a recent statement in a way that could alter perceptions of his position on the emerging US-Iran agreement.
According to Raja News, media linked to Khamenei issued an explanatory notice apologizing for adding the phrase "[about the memorandum of understanding]" to a recent message from the Iranian leader.
The phrase had been inserted to clarify the meaning of the statement but was not part of Khamenei's original remarks, Raja News said. The outlet reported that all related posts containing the addition were subsequently removed.
Raja News argued that the editorial addition had created the impression that Khamenei's reservations were directed specifically at the text of the memorandum of understanding reached with the United States.
"The addition of this phrase led to misunderstandings regarding the Leader's agreement with the ceasefire and negotiations, and created the impression that his opposition was limited only to the text of the memorandum," the outlet wrote.
By removing the phrase, Raja News suggested, media affiliated with Khamenei implicitly acknowledged that his concerns may have extended beyond the agreement itself and could have encompassed broader issues including the ceasefire and negotiations with Washington.
Iranian lawmaker Kamran Ghazanfari has announced plans for a protest outside parliament, saying a group of MPs will stage a sit-in if the legislature remains closed.
In a post on X titled "Important Notice," the Tehran representative said a number of lawmakers would go to parliament at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.
"I inform the noble people of Iran that a group of members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly will go to parliament at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 28," Ghazanfari wrote.
"If parliament is closed, we will remain there in a sit-in until it is reopened."
Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have criticized the Trump administration's handling of the emerging agreement with Iran, arguing that Washington is granting sweeping sanctions relief despite previously tying any economic benefits to changes in Tehran's behavior.
"While ending this illegal war is better than disastrously doubling down, the admin's steps are inconsistent with its own rhetoric about how it would approach any deal," the committee Democrats said in a statement posted on X.
The lawmakers noted that Trump officials had repeatedly argued sanctions relief would be contingent on Iran addressing concerns related to its nuclear program and regional allies.
"Neither has been addressed, but the regime has been gifted sweeping sanctions relief it has dreamed of for decades," they said.