The Senate voted Tuesday to direct President Donald Trump to withdraw US forces from the conflict with Iran, delivering a significant rebuke to the president and signaling that the war lacks broad support in Congress.

The resolution passed 50-48, with Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in backing the measure. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted against it.

Democrats have repeatedly forced votes in both the House and Senate to limit Trump’s war powers, an effort that has gradually gained more Republican support in recent weeks and drawn the president’s anger.

The measure passed the House earlier this month in a 215-208 vote, with 4 Republicans joining Democrats. Trump later denounced those Republicans on Truth Social as “GRANDSTANDERS” and called their vote “unpatriotic.”

Because the measure is a concurrent resolution, it does not require the president’s signature and does not carry the force of law. But a House Democratic aide involved in the effort told CNN earlier this month that supporters believe it would be binding, leaving the issue potentially subject to legal dispute.

Tuesday’s vote marked the 10th time the Senate has considered an Iran war powers measure since the start of the year. An earlier Senate-led resolution advanced last month, but Democrats have not yet brought it up for a follow-up vote as they work to secure enough support for passage.