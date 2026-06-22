US Vice President JD Vance said in Buergenstock, Switzerland, on Monday that the United States had set up a deconfliction mechanism aimed at preventing clashes involving Israel and Hezbollah from spiraling into a wider conflict.

He said protecting both Israel’s security and Lebanon’s sovereignty would require coordination with the Lebanese army and pressure on Iran to rein in Hezbollah.

“Israel's security is protected. And that's going to require some coordination with the Lebanese armed forces. And also it's going to require the Iranians to rein in Hezbollah. That's all the sort of things that we were talking about yesterday,” he said.

Vance said Israel and other countries in the region had a right to self-defense, but added that Washington wanted military responses to take place alongside talks aimed at de-escalation.

He said the mechanism was established around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday and had already helped produce what he described as the calmest 24-hour period in Lebanon in recent days.

Vance said Israel had made clear it had no territorial ambitions in southern Lebanon and that its presence there was driven by concerns over Hezbollah fire into Israel.