Qatar said on Sunday that the Lake Lucerne summit and the first meeting of a high-level committee had begun with representatives from the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan taking part.

Qatari foreign ministry said the meetings were aimed at reaching a comprehensive and lasting agreement addressing all aspects of an earlier memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said specialized technical groups had been formed to negotiate the terms of a final agreement, as well as follow-up groups to oversee implementation of the memorandum and track progress.

He said Qatar would continue working with Pakistan and the parties involved to create a positive environment for the talks.