Iran has conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on curbing Israel’s actions in Lebanon, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Tehran’s negotiating team.

“The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened without restraining Israel in Lebanon, and lifting the naval blockade is not enough to reopen this waterway,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report also quoted the source as saying that if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue, there would be no negotiations on other issues.

The source said reopening the Strait of Hormuz also depends on the release of part of Iran’s blocked assets under the memorandum of understanding.