A member of Iran’s parliament’s presiding board described the memorandum with Washington as a US defeat and said Tehran’s hand remains “on the trigger” even in peacetime.

Farshad Ebrahimpour told the semi-official ISNA news agency on Saturday that Iran had “never tied its security to political agreements.”

He said the memorandum between Tehran and Washington showed what he called the failure of the United States.

Ebrahimpour’s remarks add to a growing line of warnings from Iranian officials and hardline voices who have framed the memorandum not as a step away from confrontation, but as a pause.