Democratic US Congressman Joaquin Castro said on Wednesday the war against Iran was “doomed from the start,” adding it was launched without clear objectives or congressional approval.

Castro cited US and civilian casualties and financial costs, while saying he is open to reviewing the reported US-Iran memorandum of understanding and calling for full transparency on its terms and ceasefire framework.

"The President should never have started this war, and I am glad to see that there may be a negotiated end to the conflict, he posted on X.