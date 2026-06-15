The United Arab Emirates welcomed on Monday the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy were essential to regional security and stability.

The UAE foreign ministry called for full implementation of the MOU, including an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostilities in the region, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters and the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry praised diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump and mediators that helped reach the understanding, and urged continued negotiations to build on it.