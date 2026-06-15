Iran secured changes to provisions related to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz and added guarantees for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during the final days and hours of negotiations over a memorandum of understanding with the United States, Iran’s IRGC-affiliated news agency Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.

According to the source, issues related to the management of the strategic waterway were among the final elements revised in the text after proposals from Tehran led to changes in the draft agreement.

The source also said that language “guaranteeing Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” was added to the memorandum in the final hours of negotiations.

Tasnim reported that the inclusion of the Lebanon clause played a significant role in Iran’s decision not to carry out what it described as a planned military response to an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh.

The source said Tehran viewed the provision as a concession benefiting Lebanon and one that helped avert further escalation.