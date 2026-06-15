The United States expects the Strait of Hormuz to be open toll-free in the long term, Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
Vance said Washington hopes to release the text of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding this week.
He said the agreement would include a two-step verification process, but added that many details still needed to be worked out.
Asked who would represent Iran at the signing, Vance said Washington expected Iran’s parliament speaker, foreign minister and others to attend.
Vance said he expected a “full spectrum of Iranian representatives” at the Friday signing.