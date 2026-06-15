Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Lebanon and ending the war there were an “integral part” of the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

“The word Lebanon is used three times in the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. Ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a completely clear phrase, and any understanding must include respect for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” Esmail Baghaei told reporters on Monday.

“It will become clearer later that Israel’s Sunday attack against Lebanon turned into an opportunity to secure the maximum interests of Iran, the resistance front and Lebanon,” Baghaei added.

Baghaei said a final decision on how the memorandum of understanding would be signed would be made on Monday and Tuesday.

He said visits to regional and neighboring countries were on the agenda before a meeting in Geneva.