IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported on Monday, citing an informed source, that “important changes” were made to the final text of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

The source said the changes explicitly affirmed what he called Iran and Oman’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and their role in determining the future of maritime services there.

The source said that Iran would accept toll-free passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for only 60 days, adding that Tehran planned afterward to offer safety, navigation, environmental and insurance services and use revenue from commercial ship traffic for economic development.