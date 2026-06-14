US Senator Lindsey Graham said he hoped a diplomatic solution to end the Iran conflict may be near, but warned that any deal must account for Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel and its ties to Tehran.

“While I hope and pray that a diplomatic solution to end the Iranian conflict and deny Iran the ability to produce a nuclear weapon and stop their reign of terror on the region may be at hand, we still must understand who we are dealing with,” Graham wrote on X.

He said Hezbollah had been “unrelenting” in attacks against Israel since the latest ceasefire and accused the group of forcing evacuations in northern Israel.

"Hezbollah is financed and controlled by Iran, with a lot of American blood on its hands. It is clear to me that no matter what deal we sign with Iran, Hezbollah’s stated ambitions of destroying Israel and making Lebanon a caliphate have not fundamentally changed," he added.

